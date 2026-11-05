Padres Payroll: Machado, Tatis Add $19 Million for 2027

The San Diego Padres will pay Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. a combined $19 million more in base salary next season. That increase arrives through existing contracts, before the front office spends anything to replace its departing free agents.

The calculation offers a useful starting point for an offseason debate that often focuses on money coming off the books. Departures can create flexibility, but scheduled raises absorb some of it before a replacement signs.

Comparing Spotrac’s 2026 table with its 2027 breakdown shows the change. Machado’s base salary rises from $21 million to $35 million. Tatis moves from $20 million to $25 million.

Together, their base salaries increase from $41 million to $60 million. That calculation comes from published contract figures, not a new agreement or a reported spending limit.

Two Contracts Change the Padres’ Starting Point

Machado accounts for $14 million of the increase, while Tatis supplies the remaining $5 million. Those obligations exist regardless of which free agents San Diego eventually pursues.

The distinction counts when evaluating a possible reunion or outside addition. A departing player’s previous salary does not automatically become the same amount available to someone else. The club must first account for changes elsewhere.

The Associated Press’s original Machado contract report documented his salary schedule. This winter’s increase therefore reflects the structure of a deal signed years earlier, rather than an unexpected development.

It also does not establish that either player creates poor value. Salary timing and player performance answer different questions. The immediate issue is how much the same roster foundation costs from one season to the next.

Salary Increases Do Not Reveal the Spending Ceiling

The $19 million figure covers two players’ base salaries. It does not represent the Padres’ complete payroll change, total cash payments, luxury-tax calculation or remaining offseason budget.

Signing bonuses, other guaranteed contracts, arbitration outcomes and replacement players all belong in a complete accounting. Payroll tables can also treat bonuses differently, making it important to compare the same categories.

For readers judging the offseason, the practical test should involve the finished roster and its total commitments. Subtracting departing salaries alone produces an incomplete picture of the resources available for upgrades.

San Diego could still increase spending, redirect existing commitments, or find value through trades and smaller signings. The contract schedules do not establish which path ownership will authorize. Recent transactions have made that accounting more relevant. Michael King and Nick Pivetta have entered free agency, creating needs that require replacement innings as well as contract room. Any pitching addition must fit alongside the obligations San Diego already carries as offseason decisions unfold.

They do establish a hurdle any realistic plan must acknowledge. Before the Padres add another player, Machado and Tatis already carry a larger combined salary bill. Understanding that change makes the next spending decision easier to assess.