3-Year San Francisco Giants Player Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 11: Derek Law #64 of the San Francisco Giants is pulled by manager Bruce Bochy #15 in the ninth inning of Game Four of their National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs at AT&T Park on October 11, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Unfortunately, the San Francisco Giants are watching the MLB playoffs from home.
Looking at Former San Francisco Giants RHP Derek Law
Law, 36, pitched for the Giants for three seasons.
Law spent this past season in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.
The right-hander allowed one run in nine innings across seven outings with Arizona this year. He spent most of the season in Triple-A.
The San Francisco Giants selected Law in the ninth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Miami Dade College, Kendall Campus.
Law made his MLB debut with San Francisco in 2016.
The right-hander pitched for the Giants through the 2018 season before joining the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019.
Law didn’t make a single MLB appearance in 2020. Since then, he has logged innings for the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals and Diamondbacks. He didn’t pitch in the majors last year before throwing for Arizona this season.
In his nine MLB seasons, Law has posted a 3.63 ERA with 321 strikeouts.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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A three-year San Francisco Giants player has officially become a free agent amid the National and American League Championship Series.
3-Year San Francisco Giants Player Officially Becomes Free Agent Amid MLB Playoffs