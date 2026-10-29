3-Year San Francisco Giants Outfielder Claimed by Mariners

The MLB offseason officially started on Thursday after the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series on Wednesday.

San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey will have some decisions to make as the team looks to improve upon a disastrous 65-97 season.

SF Giants Outfielder Claimed Off Waivers By Mariners

The Giants announced on Thursday that outfielder Grant McCray was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners.

In addition, the Giants made roster decisions for four other players.

San Francisco announced on X: “LHP Matt Gage reinstated from the 60-day Injured List, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. IF Osleivis Basabe cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Jason Foley cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. OF Grant McCray claimed off waivers by Seattle. RHP Braxton Roxby claimed off waivers by Washington.”

The Giants entered the offseason with 56 players on their 40-man roster.

So Posey and the Giants will have to continue to make roster decisions before the 2027 MLB season.

Looking at Grant McCray’s Career with the SF Giants

McCray found little playing time throughout his 3-year career in San Francisco. The outfielder debuted with the Giants in 2024, playing 37 games and logging 130 plate appearances.

He posted a slash line of .202/.238/.379. In addition, McCray recorded 5 home runs and 10 RBIs.

But the left-handed hitter struggled to see continued at-bats. McCray’s biggest downfall was his extremely high strikeout rate. The outfielder recorded 95 strikeouts in 223 at-bats for a career 42 percent strikeout rate.

McCray concludes his Giants tenure with a career .170 batting average and .557 OPS.