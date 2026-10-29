Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Pitcher Wins World Series With Brewers

The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing season. They finished with a 65-97 record. It was the second-worst record in the National League.

On the flip side, the Giants and the rest of MLB saw the Milwaukee Brewers‘ near-perfect playoff run.

The Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 in the NLDS, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the NLCS, and won the World Series in 5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Ex-San Francisco Giants Pitcher Wins World Series With Brewers

Former Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison earned a World Series ring in his debut year with the Brewers. He was a big part of the Brewers’ success during the regular season.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy selected Harrison for the postseason roster to provide another left-handed arm out of the bullpen.

However, Harrison never appeared during Milwaukee’s postseason run.

The left-handed pitcher did get off to an unbelievable start in his first season with the Brewers.

The 25-year-old was one of the best starting pitchers in the first half of the season. He had a 7-1 record and a 1.57 ERA through his first 11 starts.

In his first game against the Giants on June 2, Harrison pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 12 batters. The lefty only allowed one run. Milwaukee beat San Francisco 8-3.

Harrison battled injuries as he struggled during the second half of the season. He finished the year with an 11-5 record with a 4.20 ERA in 28 appearances.

How Did Kyle Harrison End Up on the Brewers?

The left-handed pitcher was one of the headline pieces in a blockbuster trade between the Giants and the Boston Red Sox for star slugger Rafael Devers in June of 2025.

Jeff Passan of ESPN wrote on X (on Jun. 15, 2025): “The San Francisco Giants are acquiring All-Star slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, sources confirm to ESPN. An out-of-nowhere blockbuster deal. Boston is getting RHP Jordan Hicks and more.”

The Giants sent Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, minor league prospect James Tibbs III and pitching prospect Jose Bello to the Red Sox in exchange for Devers.

Harrison only appeared in 3 games with the Red Sox before being dealt again in February.

Boston sent Harrison, infielder David Hamilton, and LHP prospect Shane Drohan to the Brewers in exchange for infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Siegler.

Looking Back at Kyle Harrison’s Career with the Giants

There was a lot of hype surrounding Harrison as he climbed up the Giants’ minor league system. The lefty was one of the best pitching prospects in the organization.

He made his major league debut in 2023 at 21 years old. He started 7 games that season. The LHP posted a 1-1 record and 4.15 ERA.

Harrison only made 39 starts during his Giants career before being shipped to Boston. The pitcher has a career ERA of 4.32.