San Francisco Giants Trade 25-Year-Old Infielder to Nationals

The San Francisco Giants finished the 2026 regular season with a 65-97 record. They have failed to make the postseason in the last five seasons.

The Giants will now have roster decisions to make regarding a few players as they finalize their 40-man roster.

San Francisco Giants Trade Infielder to Nationals

The Giants traded infielder Nate Furman to the Washington Nationals on Thursday in exchange for minor league left-hander Tony Neubeck, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Passan announced on X: “As the San Francisco Giants work through a 40-man roster crunch, they’re trading infielder Nate Furman to the Washington Nationals for minor league left-hander Tony Neubeck, sources tell ESPN. There will be more roster-clearing moves like this before tomorrow’s cutdown to 40.”

Neubeck spent the 2026 season in the Nationals Single-A affiliate. The 23-year-old appeared in 2 games and pitched 6 innings.

The Giants officially announced the trade: “The SFGiants and Nationals completed a trade today with LHP Tony Neubeck joining the Giants organization in exchange for IF Nate Furman.”

Looking at Nate Furman With the Giants

Furman appeared in 22 games for the Giants last season. He tallied 4 hits in 32 at-bats.

The second baseman posted a slash line of .125/.243/.125 for a .368 OPS.

The 25-year-old played 102 games in Triple-A Sacramento before making his MLB debut this season.

Recent Giants Roster Moves

Furman is another roster move, along with multiple other decisions the Giants made in the last few days.

San Francisco announced on Oct. 30 that catcher Andrew Knizner cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

In addition, the team announced decisions on 5 players on Oct. 29.

The Giants announced that left-handed pitcher Matt Gage, infielder Osleivis Basabe, and right-hander Jason Foley cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

San Francisco also stated that outfielder Grant McCray was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.