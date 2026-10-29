San Francisco Giants Option 3 Players to Triple-A

The San Francisco Giants entered the MLB offseason with 56 players on their 40-man roster.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey will have some serious decisions to make over the coming days and weeks.

Posey and the Giants will look to drastically improve upon a disastrous 65-97 season.

SF Giants Option 3 Players to Triple-A

The Giants announced on Thursday the first of what is expected to be a series of roster moves.

The team announced that they optioned three players to Triple-A Sacramento. Left-handed pitcher Matt Gage was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and was outrighted to Triple-A.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Jason Foley and infielder Osleivis Basabe were all outrighted to Sacramento after clearing waivers.

San Francisco also announced that outfielder Grant McCray was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. In addition, RHP Braxton Roxby was claimed by the Washington Nationals.

Looking at Matt Gage

Gage only appeared in 34 games out of the Giants’ bullpen this season. He pitched 27 1/3 innings and recorded 22 strikeouts to 17 walks.

The left-handed reliever posted a 4-1 record with a 5.60 ERA this year.

Gage battled injuries throughout this season. He dealt with left knee tenderness and inflammation, which led the Giants to place the pitcher on injured reserve in June.

The 32-year-old then suffered a left elbow sprain in July. He was placed on the 15-day IR before being moved to the 60-day IR.

Looking at Jason Foley

The Giants signed Foley to a 1-year, $2 million contract before the 2026 regular season.

Foley missed the first half of the season while recovering from right shoulder surgery.

The right-handed pitcher appeared in 24 games and posted a 4.15 ERA after he returned. Foley pitched 26 innings and recorded 15 strikeouts to 11 walks.

Looking at Osleivis Basabe

The Giants promoted Basabe during the second half of the season after injuries and the trade of Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The infielder appeared in 46 games. Basabe mainly played at second base for the Giants.

Basabe posted a slash line of .202/.268/.341 for a .609 OPS. In addition, he recorded 5 home runs and 13 RBIs in 129 at-bats.