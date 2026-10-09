Ex-Giants Catcher Shines in MLB Playoffs After In-Season Trade

The San Francisco Giants did not make the postseason after a disappointing 65-97 record. They have not reached the MLB playoffs since 2021.

In fact, the Giants have not had a winning record since they won 107 games in 2021. They have finished 81-81 twice (2022 and 2025).

But one former Giants player is now shining with the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Divisional Series.

Former Giants Catcher Drives Guardians to Season-Saving Win

Former Giants catcher Patrick Bailey helped the Guardians keep their season alive on Thursday.

Bailey entered the 5th inning as a pinch-hitter and hit a solo HR to cut the Chicago White Sox lead to 2-1.

Bailey’s next at-bat came in the 6th inning with the game tied 4-4. He hit a go-ahead RBI single, giving the Guardians a 5-4 lead.

Cleveland scored 6 runs in the inning and beat the White Sox 9-5, forcing a win-or-go-home Game 5.

Bailey finished the game 2-for-3, with a home run and 2 RBIs. The 27-year-old is batting 5-for-12 (.417 average) in the series.

The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. But after winning both Games 3 and 4, the Guardians forced a Game 5.

Giants Traded Patrick Bailey to the Guardians Earlier in the 2026 Season

The Giants made an early in-season trade that sent catcher Patrick Bailey to the Guardians for left-handed pitching prospect Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson and the No. 29 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

ESPN’s Jeff Passon reported on May 9: “BREAKING: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year’s draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson.”

San Francisco used that draft pick to select left-handed prep pitcher Carson Bolemon. He later signed with the Giants for $3.38 million.

While the trade shocked many, Bailey was struggling with the bat at the time.

The catcher posted a .146/.213/.183 slash line for a .396 OPS in 30 games with the Giants before he was traded. He had 1 home run and 5 RBIs in 89 plate appearances.

Bailey looked like the future catcher for the Giants after finding success early in his MLB career. He finished 7th in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023. Bailey put up some of the best defensive numbers behind the plate and won back-to-back Gold Gloves in 2024 and 2025.

Patrick Bailey With the Guardians

After posting a -0.3 WAR with the Giants this season, Bailey played much better offensively with his new ball club.

He posted a .228/.292/.390 for a .683 OPS with the Guardians. These numbers are significantly closer to his career averages.

Bailey also hit 9 home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games with Cleveland.