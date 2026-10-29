Giants Expected to Pursue Trade for $20 Million Star Pitcher

There is no secret that the San Francisco Giants are looking to add starting pitching during the offseason. The team’s top exec, Buster Posey, will have plenty of options in this area. Free agency is obviously an avenue for the Giants to extensively explore. Nevertheless, San Francisco could very well be priced out of a deal for the top players in this category.

The Athletic’s Grant Brisbee is reporting that the Giants are not expected to land Tarik Skubal in the coming months. Baseball’s top free agent pitcher is projected to receive well over $300 million from another club. Brisbee, however, claims that Posey will likely target a trade for a starting pitcher. The San Francisco Giants have quality trade assets to work with and could use them to land Drew Rasmussen.

As the reporter points out, Rasmussen has performed so well with the Tampa Bay Rays that he will earn $20 million in 2027. The salary was set because the star reached several option escalators during the season. Tampa, however, typically does not pay its players such a massive contract. In fact, Yandy Diaz was the team’s top earner in 2026, earning just $12 million.

Because of this, the Rays are likely to be open to trading Rasmussen. If so, the San Francisco Giants will almost certainly be interested. After all, the veteran pitcher posted a 2.67 ERA, 4.7 WAR, and a league-leading 0.91 WHIP on the campaign. He also excelled in the postseason with Tampa, recording a 2.20 ERA in five appearances this fall.

Landing Drew Rasmussen Would Help Save the San Francisco Giants Money

Opting to land a starting pitcher via the trade market versus free agency would make sense for the San Francisco Giants. Posey will be looking to add to his roster this winter, but will also be mindful of spending. The top free agent starters this offseason are expected to receive huge paydays in the near future. This includes Skubal, but also Freddy Peralta and Michael King.

While Rasmussen’s $20 million deal for 2027 is a significant salary, it will likely still be less than Peralta and King. Both star free agents are projected to soon earn between $25 million and $30 million per season. The Rays veteran, however, posted better numbers than the duo during the most recent campaign. As a result, the Giants could get the better pitcher at a better price point.

One potential issue in targeting Rasmussen is that he will be an unrestricted free agent after 2027. The San Francisco Giants could end up giving up prized prospects for just one year of the pitcher. Nevertheless, Posey would almost certainly do his best to extend the star, assuming a trade does ultimately happen.

Giants Also Linked to Other Free Agents

Although the San Francisco Giants may not land a top free agent starter, they could end up with a most cost-effective player. Clay Holmes has already been named as a top fit for Posey and the Giants. The former Chicago Cubs veteran is projected to earn a new deal in the neighborhood of two years, $44 million.

Either way, San Francisco certainly needs to add quality arms to its rotation soon. Giants starters combined to post a 4.48 ERA in 2026. This particular figure ranked 24th-best in the entire league on the campaign.