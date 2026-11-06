MLB TRADE: San Francisco Giants Sending 30-Year-Old to Washington Nationals

The San Francisco Giants are trading left-handed reliever Reiver Sanmartín to the Washington Nationals, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum.

The Giants are receiving right-handed relief prospect Robert Cranz in the deal.

San Francisco Giants Trade Reiver Sanmartín to Washington Nationals For Robert Cranz

Nusbaum wrote on X:

“The Washington Nationals are trading relief prospect Robert Cranz to the San Francisco Giants for lefty reliever Reiver Sanmartín, per source.”

“The Giants designated Sanmartín for assignment this week. Lower slot lefty who got a lot of grounders. The Nats helped Cranz develop nasty stuff, though the leap to AAA didn’t go as expected.”

Looking at New Washington Nationals LHP Reiver Sanmartín

Sanmartín, 30, posted a 4.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks over 21 1/3 innings out of the Giants’ bullpen last season.

The southpaw pitched in parts of four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2021-25.

With the Reds, Sanmartín recorded a 5.66 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 42 walks over 84 1/3 innings.

The Giants designated Sanmartín for assignment on Monday.

Sanmartín relies on four pitches:

Low-90s sinker (37.1%)

Mid-80s changeup (27.8%)

Low-80s slider (27%)

Low-90s four-seamer (8.1%)

Looking at New San Francisco Giants RHP Robert Cranz

The Nationals selected Cranz in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

The 23-year-old right-hander reached Double-A and Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2026.

Cranz posted a 5.17 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 32 walks over 54 innings between three minor-league levels last season.

In three minor-league seasons, Cranz has recorded a 3.67 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 50 walks in 95 2/3 innings.

Cranz throws a cutter that ranges from the mid-80s to the high-90s. His four-seamer averages in the mid-90s.

While Cranz mainly throws his cutter and fastball, he occasionally mixes in a changeup and a slider.