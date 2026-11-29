The Toronto Blue Jays are busy in free agency, but they also aren’t done.

They’ve made big signings both on the mound (Kaima Taira) and at second base (Jazz Chisholm Jr.). On Sunday afternoon, they announced the Chisholm signing officially, a great bit of news to continue to momentum of this Toronto offseason.

There’s more to do, though, and if it’s going to happen before the looming lockout, it has to happen very, very soon — the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1.

If the Blue Jays don’t sign anyone by then, they’ll have to wait until a new CBA comes into effect.

So for a few of the remaining big-name free agents, Toronto could be a player, and sooner rather than later.

Blue Jays Linked to 3 Players

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith published a new article on Sunday in which he named three different outfielders the Blue Jays could go after next.

The first he notes is Randy Arozarena.

“As of Sunday, Randy Arozarena remains in play for the Blue Jays, who added Jazz Chisholm Jr. Friday after scoring the fewest runs in MLB in 2026,” Nicholson-Smith writes.

The next is another common one, Seiya Suzuki.

“Seiya Suzuki, the other top outfielder of the free-agent class, is also on the Blue Jays’ radar,” Nicholson-Smith writes. “While some see the uncharacteristically quiet San Diego Padres as leaders, the Blue Jays are still involved there, too. And on paper, Suzuki remains an excellent fit in Toronto.”

The third is a name that has come up less: Trent Grisham.