The Toronto Blue Jays are busy in free agency, but they also aren’t done.
They’ve made big signings both on the mound (Kaima Taira) and at second base (Jazz Chisholm Jr.). On Sunday afternoon, they announced the Chisholm signing officially, a great bit of news to continue to momentum of this Toronto offseason.
There’s more to do, though, and if it’s going to happen before the looming lockout, it has to happen very, very soon — the collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1.
If the Blue Jays don’t sign anyone by then, they’ll have to wait until a new CBA comes into effect.
So for a few of the remaining big-name free agents, Toronto could be a player, and sooner rather than later.
Blue Jays Linked to 3 Players
Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith published a new article on Sunday in which he named three different outfielders the Blue Jays could go after next.
The first he notes is Randy Arozarena.
“As of Sunday, Randy Arozarena remains in play for the Blue Jays, who added Jazz Chisholm Jr. Friday after scoring the fewest runs in MLB in 2026,” Nicholson-Smith writes.
The next is another common one, Seiya Suzuki.
“Seiya Suzuki, the other top outfielder of the free-agent class, is also on the Blue Jays’ radar,” Nicholson-Smith writes. “While some see the uncharacteristically quiet San Diego Padres as leaders, the Blue Jays are still involved there, too. And on paper, Suzuki remains an excellent fit in Toronto.”
The third is a name that has come up less: Trent Grisham.
“One way or another, industry observers describe the Blue Jays as motivated in the market for position players,” Nicholson-Smith writes. “If not a top-ranked free agent like Arozarena or Suzuki, they could pursue outfielders who may command shorter-term deals like Trent Grisham Jr., who has also emerged as a player of interest to the Blue Jays. If not now, then they would likely add a position player after the lockout. Five years ago, after the last lockout ended, the Blue Jays signed Yusei Kikuchi and traded for Matt Chapman in rapid succession.”
Toronto still has work to do.
Trades in Play
Nicholson-Smith notes that the Blue Jays could also call up some other teams in an effort to get better.
“Trade possibilities are also in play,” Nicholson-Smith writes. “Plus, while offense now appears to be at the forefront of the Blue Jays’ talks, they’re open to adding further pitching, too.”
It’s clear the Blue Jays are unhappy with missing the playoffs in 2026. They want to look more like their 2025 team again.
Blue Jays Pursuing 3 Free Agent Hitters After Jazz Chisholm News