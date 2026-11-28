The Toronto Blue Jays entered this offseason needing to make a decision about Ernie Clement.

The fan favorite had been the every-day starter at second base in the 2026 MLB season, but it wasn’t clear whether Toronto would want him to run it back in that role in 2027.

That meant that all eyes were on the Blue Jays’ plans at second base. Would they sign a new player, or trade for one? Would Clement himself be traded away?

Clement wouldn’t necessarily be banished from the team, because he could still serve a great purpose as a quality utility man like he has in the past. But his role certainly had the potential to change this offseason, and that seems to have come to fruition this week.

Blue Jays Make Ernie Clement Roster Decision

The Blue Jays appear to have officially replaced Clement as their starting second baseman.

On Friday, they signed Jazz Chisholm to a one-year, $20 million contract in free agency that also includes an option structure for the 2028 season.

Chisholm comes aboard from the New York Yankees and certainly will be Toronto’s Opening Day starter at second base — which means Clement won’t be.

The Blue Jays had tendered Clement a contract earlier this offseason, and they’ll have an arbitration hearing later in the offseason if they don’t agree on a contract amount before that.

But now it’s clear — Clement won’t be starting at second base as regularly in 2027 as in 2026, because Chisholm has arrived.

What’s Next for Ernie Clement?

There are two ways this can go at this point for Clement.

The Blue Jays could keep him around, move him all over the diamond, give him starts consistently against left-handed pitching and try to play to his strengths in a utility role.

Or they could trade him to a team that sees Clement as an every-day player and try to add an asset at a position of need.

Both options are likely in play for the Blue Jays, although the looming lockout on Dec. 1 likely delays any full conclusions until sometime after the new collective bargaining agreement is reached.