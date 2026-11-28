The Toronto Blue Jays found their 2027 starting second baseman in free agency on Black Friday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. signed with Toronto after having previously played for the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees. He brings a tantalizing blend of power and speed to the Blue Jays.

Chisholm is also a bold personality — for example, he predicted before the 2026 season that he’d hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases.

He came up short of that goal, particularly in the power department, but it shows how much self-confidence Chisholm has.

And with that in mind, it does make sense that Chisholm signed what amounts to a “prove-it deal” with the Blue Jays.

His contract is one year with a potential option structure for 2028, but it’s a bit unusual compared to most contracts signed in free agency. So let’s break it down.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Contract With Blue Jays

ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the details of Chisholm’s contract, and there are a few pieces that are unusual.

On a basic level, he’ll earn $20 million by playing for the Blue Jays in 2027.

Of that, $12.5 million is a salary and $6 million is a signing bonus (which implies a small amount of built-in incentives, too).

It’s in the 2028 season where things get fascinating.

The first step at the end of the 2027 season will be for Chisholm to decide on a player option. He could exercise the player option in his contract for 2028 and earn $16 million for that season.

If Chisholm declines his player option, there are then two possibilities. The option first converts into a $40 million team option for the Blue Jays — meaning if Chisholm declines his player option but the Blue Jays want to keep him, they’d have to pay him that much larger amount for 2028.

If both options get declined, the Blue Jays would pay Chisholm a $1.5 million buyout as he would return to free agency after one year.

1 Year Rental?

This contract certainly sets up to be a one-and-done situation for Chisholm. Unless he has a terrible year or a bad injury, he’ll likely decline his player option, but the $40 million club option for the Blue Jays would be quite rich.

It seems pretty probable that Chisholm ends up back in free agency in a year’s time, and he’ll be hoping to land a longer-term deal at that point.

Maybe he’ll have to keep bouncing around on one-year deals, but Chisholm surely is aiming for one long-term payday in his future.