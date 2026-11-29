The Toronto Blue Jays officially announced the signing of star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Sunday.

“PLAY THAT JAZZ 🎷

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed 2x All-Star and Silver Slugger INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year contract!” the Blue Jays wrote on X.

As a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated 27-year-old catcher Shawn Ross for assignment.

Toronto Blue Jays DFA Shawn Ross to Make Room For Jazz Chisholm Jr.

“The #BlueJays have made the Jazz Chisholm Jr. deal official. Announced as a 1-year, $18.5 mill deal with player and team options for 2028,” The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon wrote on X.

“C Shawn Ross has been DFA’d to make room on the 40-man roster. Jays will have to DFA one more before announcing the Morejón deal.”

Looking at Shawn Ross

The Blue Jays claimed Ross, 27, off waivers from the New York Mets in early September. He never played in the majors for the Blue Jays.

Ross made his big-league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates this year. He went 1-for-5 with a home run in his limited big-league action.

Looking at Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm joins the Blue Jays after two and a half seasons with the Yankees.

He primarily played second base with New York but also logged innings at third base. He also also played shortstop and outfield in the past.

Chisholm is coming off a rough year by his standards, hitting .231/.312/.399 (98 wRC+). However, he was still a great defender and baserunner, giving him a strong 3.5 fWAR season.

Chisholm had a career-worst -6 Defensive Runs Saved this year, but had a career-best +13 Outs Above Average.

Chisholm made his big-league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020. The Marlins traded him to the Yankees at the 2024 trade deadline.

With Miami, Chisholm posted 6.9 bWAR and a .246/.309/.440 slash line with 66 home runs, 205 RBI and 81 stolen bases in 403 games. He represented the club in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Chisholm finished the 2024 season strong after joining New York, posting a .273/.325/.500 slash line with 11 home runs, 23 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 46 games.

The new Blue Jay had his best career season in 2025, posting 4.3 fWAR and a .242/.332/.481 slash line with 31 home runs, 80 RBI and 31 stolen bases in 130 games.

Chisholm represented New York in the 2025 All-Star Game. He won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025 as well.

While Chisholm took a step back at the plate this year, his strong defense and baserunning, plus his track offensive record make him a strong candidate for a bounce-back season.