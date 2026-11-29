Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t waste time introducing himself to Toronto.

The newest member of the Blue Jays was out on the town on Saturday night and was welcomed on stage at a rap concert to gain some adulation from the citizens of Toronto.

Chisholm is a huge signing for the Blue Jays, brought to town to be their starting second baseman after they didn’t get great production out of that spot in 2026.

He’s also an extra energizing signing for the Jays because of who he left — the New York Yankees. Signing a quality player from a division rival is always a good feeling.

And now it appears Chisholm is ready to throw himself into his new city and try to make the most of his time in Toronto.

Jazz Chisholm Welcomed At Concert

Chisholm was brought on stage on Saturday night by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson referred to the hip-hop artist as a friend of Chisholm’s.

You can see the video here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

That’s a really cool opportunity for Chisholm, particularly if he already had a relationship with this artist — it was a perfect chance for him to show himself publicly in Toronto and let the fans know he’s happy to be there.

Jazz Chisholm Contract

Chisholm does have an interesting contract setup that may only keep him in Toronto for a year.

His deal is initially for one year and $20 million, but it has option structures.

First, Chisholm will have the chance to exercise a player option for 2028 that would pay him $16 million.

If he declines that, the Blue Jays could than activate a club option that would pay him $40 million for 2028.

If neither of those options happen, Chisholm gets a $1.5 million buyout and becomes a free agent again next year.

It remains to be seen how this will work out, but it seems like Chisholm is ready to embrace the Blue Jays for as long as he’s in town.