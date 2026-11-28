Newly signed Toronto Blue Jays second baseman rocked a Blue Jays hat for the first time in a new social media post.

On Friday, word broke that the Blue Jays had inked Chisholm to a one-year contract with an option for a second year. Not long after the news came out, Chisholm took to his social media to share a photo of himself wearing a hat from his new team.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Wears Blue Jays Hat for 1st Time

Talking to his Instagram, Chisholm shared an IG story with him on an airplane wearing a Blue Jays hat.

This is the “J-Bird” hat that the Blue Jays wore from 2004-2011. While the team doesn’t wear this hat any longer, die-hard Toronto fans have long said this is one of the best hats in team history, and it’s very cool to see Chisholm wearing this cap so soon after signing with the Blue Jays.

Jazz Chisholm’s Contract With Toronto

Chisholm’s contract with Toronto features a very intriguing financial structure.

As part of his deal, Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, a $12.5 million salary for 2027, and the deal includes a player option for 2028 that’s worth $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout.

If Chisholm turns down the player option, he will take home $20 million for 2027. If he picks up the player option, then he will make $34.5 million for both seasons.

However, if Chisholm turns down his player option, the Blue Jays then have a team option for 2028 for $40 million. Should the team pick that option up, Chisholm would make $60 million over two seasons.

Overall, it’s a great deal for the Blue Jays, as it carries significant upside should Chisholm return to the 30/30 form that he showed in 2025.

Nothing has been determined yet, but it’s expected that Chisholm will be Toronto’s starting second baseman in 2027, provided there is a season. He could potentially hit leadoff for the Blue Jays, but he should be hitting in one of the team’s top-four slots regardless.

Between Chisholm and Kaima Taira’s signings, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins has been very busy in free agency in the past week.