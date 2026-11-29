The Toronto Blue Jays were interested in signing two prominent free agents before the Baltimore Orioles signed them.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins has been busy in recent days, signing SP Kaima Taira, 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., and RP Adrian Morejon as free agents. But before they signed these three players, they had interest in two other players who signed with the rival Orioles.

Blue Jays Had Interest in Freddy Peralta & Luis Robert Jr.

According to veteran sports reporter Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun, the Blue Jays had interest in both SP Freddy Peralta and OF Luis Robert Jr. before the Orioles, their American League East rivals, signed them both.

“Now this is unusual: The Baltimore Orioles beating the Blue Jays to pitcher Freddy Peralta and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. in free agency. Jays had interest in both,” Simmons wrote.

Peralta ended up inking a five-year, $125 million deal with the Orioles, while Robert re-signed with the team on a one-year, $12 million deal.

The Blue Jays had been linked to Peralta early in free agency, but were pursuing Tarik Skubal and ended up missing out on both of them, though they signed Taira to make up for it. As for Robert, there were no reports of Toronto being linked to him until now, though it makes sense given that the team has a need for a power-hitting outfielder.

What Will the Blue Jays Do Next?

By signing Taira, Chisholm, and Morejon, Toronto has already done most of its heavy lifting this offseason. But the team could still use another bat or two, particularly in the outfield.

The problem is that Toronto’s resources may be tapped out now, as the team’s payroll approaches $300 million following the Morejon signing. Hopefully, there is still room in the budget to sign another bat or two, but Atkins and Co. may have used most of their remaining budget to bring in Morejon on the biggest free-agent contract given to a reliever in MLB history.

So we’ll see what happens, but with the December 1 lockout date fast approaching, Atkins is going to have to move fast.