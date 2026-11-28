Along with the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays are finalists for the services of a flamethrowing reliever with a 99 MPH fastball.

Former San Diego Padres flamethrower Adrian Morejon is expected to sign with a team ahead of the December 1 lockout date, and the Yankees and Blue Jays look like the clear frontrunners to sign him.

Blue Jays Named Finalist for Adrian Morejon

Per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, the Blue Jays and Yankees are the finalists to sign Morejon, and the southpaw could sign with a team as early as Saturday.

“Adrian Morejon, the 27-year-old with a 99 m.p.h. fastball, is in the middle of everything, fielding offers from a group of finalists including the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Once he decides — and team executives have been told that decision could happen by Saturday — movement for Alex Vesia, Steven Okert, A.J. Minter, Gregory Soto and others could soon follow,” Nicholson-Smith wrote.

“While some still consider the Yankees the favourite to land Morejon, he’s said to be seriously considering a strong push from the Blue Jays, too. Both teams were very much in play as of Saturday morning. And a return to the Padres can’t be ruled out either.”

Adrian Morejon Would Cost Draft Picks to Sign

If the Blue Jays signed Morejon, the team would have to fork over two draft picks and $1 million in international bonus pool money. If they sign another one of Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena, or Brandon Lowe, they’d have to give up four draft picks.

“Morejon, Seiya Suzuki, Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe are the four remaining free agents tied to draft-pick compensation. Signing a player from that group would cost the Blue Jays two picks and $1 million in international bonus money while signing two players from that group would cost four total picks,” Nicholson-Smith wrote.

The Blue Jays have a busy last couple of days, signing Japanese fireballer Kaima Taira plus second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

But it appears that Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins is not done just yet, so don’t be surprised at all if the team also lands Morejon.