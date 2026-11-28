The Toronto Blue Jays made a depth signing a day after signing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year deal.

Toronto has made two big moves this offseason: signing Kaima Taira to a five-year deal to bolster the rotation, then signing Chisholm.

The Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs last year after reaching the World Series the year before.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Omar Martinez

After Toronto signed Chisholm, the Blue Jays made a depth signing on Saturday.

MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed on X that the Blue Jays signed catcher Omar Martinez to a minor-league deal.

“Catcher Omar Martinez signed a non-roster deal with the Blue Jays. Gets MLB camp invite. Martinez is a MAS Agency client,” Heyman wrote on X.

Martinez adds some depth at catcher for the Blue Jays and should be in Triple-A next year. Toronto has Alejandro Kirk as its starter and Brandon Valenzuela as the backup, yet Valenzuela’s name has been brought up in trade rumors, as Toronto could sell high on him.

Martinez made his MLB debut this past season with the Los Angeles Angels. He appeared in 5 games, hitting .333, as he went 1-for-3. His best season in the minors came in 2023 when he had 18 home runs and 71 RBIs, both career highs.