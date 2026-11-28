The Toronto Blue Jays are one of several MLB teams interested in free agent pitcher Adrian Morejon.

However, a new report that surfaced this morning gives fans a glimpse of what the former San Diego Padres pitcher will command in free agency.

MLB insider Jon Heyman took to social media to share the details.

“With 2 days to go before lockout, Yankees remain focused on star lefty reliever Adrian Morejón. Jays, others thought in. Price tag close to $100M,” Heyman reports.

This isn’t the best news for the Blue Jays, with the New York Yankees also in hot pursuit of the southpaw hurler.

Looking at Adrian Morejon

Morejón has developed into one of baseball’s most overpowering bullpen weapons, and his 2026 Statcast profile shows just how difficult he is for opposing hitters to handle.

The left-hander features a devastating four-pitch arsenal, headlined by a sinker averaging 99.5 mph. He complements it with a changeup, slider and four-seam fastball, giving hitters multiple looks and making it difficult to anticipate what’s coming next.

However, it’s Morejón’s underlying numbers that really stand out. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 99th percentile in expected ERA, chase rate and barrel percentage in 2026. He also finished in the 98th percentile for ground-ball rate and 97th percentile for whiff rate.

His fastball velocity ranked in the 98th percentile, while his strikeout rate landed in the 93rd percentile. Perhaps most impressively, opposing hitters managed to produce barrels on just 2.8 percent of their batted balls against him.

Morejón’s combination of elite velocity, swing-and-miss ability and contact suppression makes him an especially intriguing pitching weapon. With a 2.83 ERA across 86 innings in 2026, his advanced metrics suggest his dominance is backed by much more than traditional results.

The Blue Jays are likely pursuing Morejon because of his proficiency in these statistical areas. With the lockout only a few days away, it’s likely that this situation resolves itself in short order.