The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the most popular teams in all of baseball.

That said, they are coming off a tough year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With Chicago Cubs

This week, news came out that a former Blue Jays pitcher is signing a deal with the Chicago Cubs.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote: “Free-agent pitcher Ryan Yarbrough and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal.”

Yarbrough had most recently been with the New York Yankees.

He went 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in 38 games this past year.

Looking At Yarbrough’s MLB Career

Yarbrough was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following Tampa Bay, Yarbrough had stops with the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He pitched part of the 2024 season for the Blue Jays (before the last two years in New York).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@RGarciaSports: “One of my favorite starts from the last few seasons. Takes on the best offense in the sport on the road with the team facing a sweep, and Ryan Yarbrough holds the Dodgers to one run across six innings.”

@JacobBSpeaks: “Ryan Yarbrough’s tenure as a Yankee 127.1 IP 4.03 ERA 4.25 FIP 1.209 WHIP 104 ERA+ 4 Saves He wasn’t flashy or overpowering, but he was a flexible pen option that could start when needed. Not a bad Yankee.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Cubs hit the free-agent market again for pitching, sign veteran reliever pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal. @ByRobertMurray on it.”