News broke on Friday that the Toronto Blue Jays have signed infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year contract with a player option. Based on reactions from Toronto fans on social media, the signing is not going over well.

Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, $12.5 million salary and has option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout. If he declines his player option, it converts to a $40 million club option for the Blue Jays.

Fans Are Reacting to the Signing

Early reactions appear to be polarizing, with many against this signing. Fans aren’t loving the idea of the player coming after a down year and potentially disrupting team chemistry.

“HE JUST ROBBED THE BLUE JAYS ONLY TO WEAR AN AIRPOD & SUCK A LOLLIPOP & HIT .210,” wrote one fan. “Terrible signing for the Blue Jays. Can’t wait to see how poorly it ages though,” wrote another.

“As a lifelong fan of the Blue Jays, this is extremely disappointing. This is the last player I wanted them to sign.”

But, it wasn’t all bad.

Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson writes, “I understand the Jazz Chisholm Jr. signing will be divisive among some #BlueJays fans who watched him with the Yankees. This team grew stale by mid-2026, though. It needs some swagger. The 2015-16 Jays weren’t all best friends. I think Jazz could be a fan favourite, and quickly.” He added, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is exactly the type of move the Blue Jays should be making. This lineup needs power upside and better base running. This really opens up some potential for the lineup. John Schneider will manage Chisholm well, too. Betting that will be a good relationship.”

Was This a Good Deal for the Blue Jays?

The structure is the main selling point. Toronto landed him without a long-term commitment. Before the signing, Bleacher Report ranked the Blue Jays as his top free-agent landing spot, and Yardbarker noted that Toronto stole only 75 bases in 2026, an area where Chisholm could help.

His 2026 season with the Yankees was uneven. He hit .216 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases, and by most accounts, it was a “so-so” year at best. Yankees fans were critical of his play, and many grew tired of his attitude.

Early reaction is still developing, since the news is only hours old, but the tone in coverage so far has been cautiously positive. For Toronto, it’s a low-risk bet on a player with power and speed, and the player option gives both sides flexibility.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet adds, “Jazz Chisholm Jr. still has lots of upside here as he can opt out after one year and hit free agency again at age 29. And for the Blue Jays, the total $34.5 million cash outlay here is relatively modest. In step with what David Peterson ($32) & Evan Phillips ($35) cost for context.”

What do you think of the deal? Was this a good signing for the Blue Jays or a mistake?