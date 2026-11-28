On Nov. 27, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with former New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Moreover, Passan’s report reveals that while it’s a one-year contract, there’s an option for a second year that guarantees him $34.5 million.

The contract also features a $16 million player option for 2028, which would turn into a $40 million club option if Chisholm turns it down.

Additionally, if neither side exercises its option, the Blue Jays will owe him a $1.5 million buyout. Chisholm is also set to earn a $6 million signing bonus and a $12.5 million salary in 2027.

The infielder had a batting average of .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 69 runs scored in 137 games for the Yankees during the 2026 season, per StatMuse.

As a result, Chisholm will be looking to take advantage of playing on a team that’s looking to contend next season. With the Blue Jays now reportedly signing the infielder, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith shared his thoughts on the move.

“This is a big deal for the Blue Jays, and it’s a really interesting player,” Nicholson-Smith said in a Nov. 27 video from Sportsnet. “You’re talking about someone who has a lot of speed, a lot of power, and someone who can play second base. The commitment is not huge.

“… This instantly bolsters their offense. It also helps them defensively because not only does he play second base, but he can play some outfield, and it just makes the team better at a very reasonable price. Those are ingredients that you want when you’re trying to put together a strong offseason.”

Blue Jays’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Must Prove His Worth

Despite Chisholm being able to test the market right away if he has a big season in Toronto, Nicholson-Smith notes that it will be up to the former Yankee infielder to go out and prove that he deserves a long-term contract.

“It’s a contract that really is a pillow contract where if Jazz Chisholm Jr. plays really well, he might not be a Blue Jay after next year, and he might do what Marcus Semien did and go out there and just sign a longer-term deal,” Nicholson-Smith added.

“He’s only 28 now, so obviously a year from now he’s just 29 years old, still has a chance to get one of those mega contracts the way Semien did. But in the meantime, he has to prove it, and he’s here on kind of a prove-it deal with the Blue Jays.”

How Jazz Chisholm Jr. Signing Impacts Ernie Clement

Moreover, Nicholson-Smith notes one trickle-down effect that Chisholm’s arrival will have on the Blue Jays team for next season.

“I would expect that does put Ernie Clement more into that utility role,” Nicholson-Smith said. “We’ve seen him in that role before, and honestly, that’s where he’s played some of his best baseball. It doesn’t mean Ernie Clement is going to be on the bench by any stretch.

“They’re going to find lots of ways to get him in there because of his versatility and what he can do at shortstop, third base, and second base. Other guys are going to get injured as the season goes on, so there are going to be opportunities for Ernie Clement to play. I still fully expect him to be a very big part of what the Blue Jays do, but it’s just a good thing to have more options.”