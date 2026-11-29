The Toronto Blue Jays had a lot of notable players on their roster heading into the 2026 season.

That said, they were unable to make the MLB playoffs.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing Of 2x MLB All-Star

On Sunday, the Blue Jays officially announced the signing of Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “PLAY THAT JAZZ 🎷 OFFICIAL: We’ve signed 2x All-Star and Silver Slugger INF Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year contract!”

Chisholm Jr. is coming off a year where he batted .231 with 109 hits, 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games for the New York Yankees.

While it was a down season for himself, he was still productive.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Mitch Bannon: “The #BlueJays have made the Jazz Chisholm Jr. deal official. Announced as a 1-year, $18.5 mill deal with player and team options for 2028. C Shawn Ross has been DFA’d to make room on the 40-man roster. Jays will have to DFA one more before announcing the Morejón deal.”

Keegan Matheson: “We’ll hear from new #BlueJays infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. for the first time tomorrow, as well. 11am ET — Kaima Taira 1pm ET — Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

Jeff Passan: “Infielder/outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a one-year, $20 million contract with a player option, a source told ESPN. Chisholm gets a $6 million signing bonus, $12.5 million salary and has option for $16 million with a $1.5 million buyout”

@_DTalksBaseball: “The Jays and Jazz were a perfect fit Jays needed a 2B upgrade and don’t have to give up a draft pick Chisholm was coming off a down year offensively and 2028 is a weak hitter class so a short-term was likely Really excited to see if he can bounce back”