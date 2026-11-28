The Toronto Blue Jays are on a tear this weekend after signing Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Friday and now landing Adrian Morejon.

Morejon’s deal is the largest contract handed to a reliever in MLB history, as pointed out by reporter Francys Romero.

Following the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions.

MLB World Reacts to Blue Jays’ Morejon Deal

Here’s what people are saying on X, formerly Twitter:

@JeffPassan: “Adrian Morejon’s deal with the Toronto Blue Jays exemplifies how teams value relievers these days. Morejon is not a closer. He has eight career saves. And he just got $23 million a year to join Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers in the Blue Jays’ bullpen. A huge win for both.”

@annieheilbrunn: “Tough to see Adrián Morejón go, but happy for him to get this type of deal. From humble beginnings as a kid in Cuba to joining the #Padres as a 16-year-old starter to becoming an elite reliever, he’s earned it.”

@TJStats: “Adrian Morejon (signed by TOR) takes flight to Canada! Morejon was by far the top reliever on the market and will now be a key part of the Blue Jays bullpen. His arsenal is chock full of incredible pitches and his results speak for themselves. Toronto makes another big splash!”

@RyanCohen24: “Wow. That’s a wild amount of money for a reliever, let alone a non-closer but I really couldn’t be happier for Adrian Morejon. Best lefty reliever in the game. Been such a joy to watch him develop from top prospect to “failed starter” to elite reliever. I’m an Adrian Morejon fan forever. He’ll crush it in Toronto.”

@mike_petriello: “Adrian Morejón in the pen with Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland is both A) an absolutely dynamic late-inning trio and B) one of the funniest three-headed combos you’ll ever see…”

Blue Jays Seal Massive, Forward-Thinking Deal

Toronto needed to upgrade its pitching staff, and while the starting rotation was a priority, perhaps things worked out just the way they were supposed to.

Morejon wrapped up his 2026 regular season with a 2.83 ERA and 107 strikeouts across 86.0 innings pitched through 76 games. He walked 28 batters.

The southpaw reliever has now logged eight years of Major League Baseball experience.

His entire career has been spent with the San Diego Padres after he made his debut on July 21, 2019.

This is gearing up to be a season of change for the Blue Jays and for Morejon.