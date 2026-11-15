Blue Jays Given New Connection to Seiya Suzuki

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seiya Suzuki seem to be one of the most common connections of this MLB offseason in free agency.

Suzuki, a free agent outfielder from the Chicago Cubs, doesn’t seem likely to return to Wrigley Field. But will he end up in Toronto?

He’d certainly help the Blue Jays have some more thump in the outfield, and coming off a season in which he made major improvements defensively, Suzuki could be an all-around star in Toronto.

Whether or not Suzuki will actually end up in Toronto might not be certain yet. But there’s plenty of noise out there, and the latest rumbling is one more good sign for the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays’ Latest Seiya Suzuki Rumor

In a new MLB.com article, Mark Feinsand links one player to every team in MLB. He sets rules about not using a player twice — essentially trying to play out what an offseason could look like if every team signed one intriguing option available to them, but not available to anyone else.

He has the Blue Jays sign Suzuki.

Toronto’s outfield was an issue last season, as the group hit only 41 homers in 2026 (tied for fewest in the Majors) with a .707 OPS (19th in MLB),” Feinsand writes. “If the Blue Jays hope to upgrade the offense, the outfield is their best option, and Suzuki — who may be the best all-around bat on the market — would certainly accomplish that goal.”

When the Blue Jays went to the World Series in 2025, they had a really impressive outfield. That was a big part of the roster that took a step back in 2026.

Suzuki would help Toronto move its outfield back in the right direction.

Any Reason for Concern?

One unusual aspect of Suzuki’s profile is that for a portion of his career, he seemed best served as a DH — and then in 2026, he was a good defender all of a sudden.

That can be a legitimate growth, and the Blue Jays will have their own read on it, but it was a bit unlike earlier seasons for Suzuki.

It’s worth considering for Toronto. They’d want to land him to play the outfield, not just to be the DH. So the Blue Jays have to make a proper assessment about Suzuki’s defense, in addition to his pretty clear fit in their lineup.