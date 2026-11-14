Ketel Marte’s Wife is Related to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Amid Blue Jays Trade Rumors

The trade rumors circulating have fans skeptical. They’re not sure whether to believe that the Arizona Diamondbacks are close to trading Ketel Marte to the Toronto Blue Jays.

But if the rumors are true, there are a lot of ways this could make sense — one of those ways being the simple fact that Marte’s wife is related to Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Here’s what you need to know.

Ketel Marte Trade Rumors

MLB insider Hector Gomez shared a post on X on Saturday that said the Blue Jays are closing in on a deal for Marte that would also come with a contract extension.

Fans were quick to note that this same reporter had once said that the Blue Jays were about to sign Freddie Freeman — who notably has never played for Toronto.

So the report itself? It’s in believe-it-when-you-see-it territory.

But the idea of the trade? It makes sense on and off the field.

Marte would take over at second base for the Blue Jays. They seem to be ready to start someone else there other than Ernie Clement. After a bumpy season in the desert, Marte would certainly fit in Toronto’s lineup in the hopes of leading a bounceback season for them in 2027.

Ketel Marte’s Wife Related to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ketel Marte’s wife is named Elisa Guerrero.

She is the cousin of the Blue Jays’ first baseman, and the niece of Vladimir Guerrero Sr.

Elisa and Ketel began dating in 2014 and got married in 2018.

They have two kids: Keyden and Kadmiel.

Ketel and Elisa grew up together in the Dominican Republic.

It’s not immediately clear what kind of relationship Marte might have with Vladdy, but there’s certainly a bit more potential closeness here than someone who had no connection to his possible new team’s star.

That could help the Blue Jays glean just a little bit of insight into Marte, who at one point in the 2026 season basically vanished from the Diamondbacks. Toronto wouldn’t want any kind of bumps in the road like that, and so they’ll have to do whatever they can to figure out what kind of player they would potentially be acquiring in Marte.