Former Toronto Blue Jays 1.38-ERA Pitcher Suddenly Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays had a nightmare 2026 season.

After entering the season with very high expectations, Toronto finished last in the AL East with a 79-83 record.

With how this season went for Toronto, it is clear that they should be active this offseason. They need to add to their roster if they hope for better results in 2027.

However, with the offseason getting started, a former Toronto pitcher has become a free agent.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Matt Gage has officially become a free agent with the offseason getting started.

“LHP Matt Gage elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Gage becoming a free agent comes after he spent the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants. In 34 games with San Francisco in 2026, he posted a 4-1 record, 22 strikeouts, and a 5.60 ERA.

Gage also had a 0-1 record, a 10.38 ERA, and three strikeouts in four minor league games split between Single-A San Jose and Triple-A Sacramento in 2026.

Looking at Gage’s Time With the Blue Jays

Gage signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays in November 2021.

From there, Gage appeared in his first 11 career MLB games with the Blue Jays during the 2022 season. During them, he had a 0-1 record a 1.38 ERA, and 12 strikeouts.

Overall, Gage had a decent but short stint with the Blue Jays. This is because the 33-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Houston Astros in February 2023.

Since his time in Toronto ended, Gage has had MLB stops with the Astros, Detroit Tigers, and Giants.