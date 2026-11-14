Toronto Blue Jays Linked to Reunion With 7-Year Outfielder in Surprise Move

The Toronto Blue Jays could make a surprise move and bring back a familiar face.

Toronto was sellers at the deadline, and they dealt away some players to get some future assets, but they could bring back some of the players they traded away.

MLB free agency is underway, and the Blue Jays could be active ahead of the looming Dec. 1 lockout.

Toronto Blue Jays Linked to Daulton Varsho Reunion

Toronto declined the option on Myles Straw, and it seems unlikely they will bring him back.

Yet, the team still has a need for another center fielder to pair with Brett Bateman, who became a fan favorite after the team acquired him from the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed Toronto has some interest in bringing back Daulton Varsho. Toronto traded Varsho to the Houston Astros for Spencer Arrighetti at the trade deadline.

“Ideally, the Jays want a right-handed complement to Brett Bateman in center field,” Bannon wrote. “The problem is there aren’t many available. Toronto could bring back Myles Straw, but his platoon splits make him an awkward partner for Bateman. This might be a spot where the Jays target an upside free agent or take to the trade market. And a reunion with Daulton Varsho, after his season filled with struggles and wrist injuries, isn’t out of the question.”

Varsho was dealt to the Blue Jays before the 2023 season from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and he had success. He did have a down year in 2026 due to some injuries, and his defense took a step back, which was an issue.

However, Varsho could be a prime bounceback candidate and split center field with Bateman. If Varsho can get back to form, he would be a great addition to the lineup, as he has power and plays solid defense.

Varsho has spent 7 years in MLB. He hit .221 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs. His best season came in 2022 when he hit 27 home runs and 74 RBIs. Varsho is a one-time Gold Glove Award winner.

Toronto Feeling Confident After GM Meetings

The Blue Jays left the GM meetings with some confidence that moves are coming.

Toronto has a need for another starting pitcher and could also use a couple of impact bats. Although the team didn’t make any moves, GM Ross Atkins said he’s confident that the team made progress.

“I feel really good,” Atkins said from a Starbucks in the ARIA Resort & Casino before the GM Meetings came to an end Thursday morning. “I feel very confident that we are attractive to several demographics, feel like we’ve learned more about individuals on the free agent and trade side in every demographic that could impact us. So coming away feeling more confident than I did four days ago.”

The Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs last season.