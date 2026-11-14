Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 25-Year-Old Shortstop During MLB Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays recently announced the release of 11 players, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log.

One of those players is 25-year-old shortstop Max Viera.

“Vancouver Canadians released SS Max Viera.”

Toronto Blue Jays Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Max Viera

Viera spent four seasons at college, two at Northeastern and two at Seton Hall, slashing .282/.344/.414 with 13 home runs, 104 RBI and 49 stolen bases in 178 games.

Viera went undrafted after his final collegiate season (2024). After his college career, the shortstop signed with the Atlantic League’s High Point Rockers.

Viera appeared in 95 games with the Rockers in 2025. He played 44 games for the club in 2026 before the Blue Jays acquired him on June 19.

In 139 games with High Point, Viera slashed .258/.361/.379 with nine homers, 75 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

With the Blue Jays organization, Viera played 19 games in the Florida Complex League and 17 for the High-A Vancouver Canadians.

Between the two teams, Viera hit .267/.377/.483 with three home runs, six doubles, five triples, 23 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season

After nearly winning the 2025 World Series, the Blue Jays missed the postseason entirely in 2026.

Toronto finished the regular season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record. They trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.

The Blue Jays went 42-39 at home in 2026. They went 37-44 on the road. In their final 10 games of the season, Toronto went 4-6.

Several notable players became Blue Jays free agents at the end of the season. They include George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Luis Urias, Patrick Corbin, Myles Straw, Yimi Garcia and Jameson Taillon.

The Blue Jays are looking to make improvements this offseason. Several reports say they are interested in top starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. Another big report involving the team is that they are interested in Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.