The Toronto Blue Jays non-tendered fan favorite Davis Schneider on Friday, sending him into free agency after a 2026 season split between Toronto and Triple-A.

A little more than a year after he led off Game 5 of the World Series with a home run, Schneider is in the market for a new team.

The contract tender deadline arrived Friday at 5 p.m. EST, and Schneider hit the market as soon as it passed, according to Sportsnet‘s Ben Nicholson-Smith. Every other unsigned player on the Blue Jays’ 40-man roster received a 2027 contract, according to MLB.com‘s Keegan Matheson. The move also clears a spot on that roster.

Schneider’s story runs from a 28th-round draft pick to a record-setting debut, and then to a season that went the other direction.

Why the Blue Jays Non-Tendered Davis Schneider

The 2026 results sealed his fate. Schneider hit .145/.310/.315 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 69 games, striking out 51 times against 29 walks in 156 plate appearances. Left-handed pitching gave him the most trouble. He managed only a .109 average against left-handers.

Toronto sent him to Triple-A Buffalo several times, where he hit .220, and the club finished last in runs scored, according to FanSided‘s Zachary Rotman. The Blue Jays “might decide they need more certainty,” Rotman wrote. In other words, Toronto weighed a versatile platoon option against a lineup in need of production.

Other clubs inquired about a trade, according to NBC Sports, but no deal came together before the deadline.

Had Toronto tendered him, a raise was coming. The MLB Trade Rumors projection model, built by Matt Swartz, put his 2027 arbitration salary at $1.3 million, with a projected service time of two years, 142 days. Toronto held control of his rights through 2030.

Before arbitration, Schneider earned modest pay. Toronto paid him $720,000 in 2023, $744,900 in 2024 and $780,000 in 2025.

Davis Schneider’s Career With the Toronto Blue Jays

Schneider was born Jan. 26, 1999, in Berlin, N.J., and starred at third base for Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees. No Eastern graduate had reached the majors before him, and he never cracked MLB’s top 100 prospect list.

Toronto drafted him in the 28th round in 2017, 849th overall. Rutgers offered the only scholarship he received, and Schneider took a $50,000 signing bonus instead. “It might be the only chance you are going to get,” he said, as quoted by theScore.

His high school coach saw it coming. “The one thing that people don’t do is bet against Davis,” Rob Christ said, as quoted by the Inquirer.

Schneider reached the majors six years after the draft. Toronto called him up from Buffalo on Aug. 4, 2023, and that night in Boston he homered in his first at-bat. He hit four home runs in his first 10 games, and his 1.315 OPS through 25 games stands as the highest in the modern era, which dates to 1901. The Blue Jays named him their Rookie of the Year.

Toronto fans took to him fast. Schneider has “endeared himself with the Toronto faithful” since that debut, and some supporters grew mustaches in his honor, according to JaysJournal.

The production dipped after that. Through 2026, Schneider owns a career .206/.322/.396 line with 37 home runs and 113 RBIs in 321 games. Then came October 29, 2025. He and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. opened Game 5 of the World Series with back-to-back homers, a first in Series history, and Toronto beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1. It was Schneider’s first and to date, only postseason home run.

Now he can sign with any club. The Blue Jays no longer control his rights, and the market will decide which version of Schneider gets the next look.