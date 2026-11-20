Among the many moves happening today with the looming non-tender deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays have made a trade with the Colorado Rockies.

Toronto has sent right-hander Chase Lee to the Rockies in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

Toronto Blue Jays Trade RHP Chase Lee to Colorado Rockies

The Blue Jays wrote on X: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for RHP Chase Lee.”

The Blue Jays designated Lee for assignment on Thursday before dealing him to the Rockies.

Looking at RHP Chase Lee

The Texas Rangers selected Lee in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama.

The Detroit Tigers acquired Lee and right-hander Joseph Montalvo from the Rangers for left-hander Andrew Chafin on July 30, 2024.

Lee made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2025. He made 32 appearances for Detroit, posting a 4.10 ERA with 36 strikeouts and nine walks over 37 2/3 innings.

Last offseason, the Tigers traded Lee to the Blue Jays for left-hander Johan Simon.

Lee spent most of the 2026 season at Triple-A Buffalo. In eight appearances with Toronto, Lee recorded a 6.52 ERA with five strikeouts and eight walks over 9 2/3 innings.

In his minor-league career, Lee has recorded a 3.69 ERA with 322 strikeouts and 91 walks over 258 1/3 innings.

Lee relies on four pitches:

High-80s sinker (36.3%)

Low-80s sweeper (36.3%)

Low-90s four-seamer (17.8%)

Mid-80s changeup (9.6%)

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season

After winning the 2025 AL Pennant, the Blue Jays entered the 2026 season with high hopes.

Toronto’s season didn’t go as many thought it would, as the club finished last in the American League East with a 79-83 record.