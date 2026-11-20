LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: General Manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays designated Lee for assignment on Thursday before dealing him to the Rockies.
Looking at RHP Chase Lee
The Texas Rangers selected Lee in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama.
The Detroit Tigers acquired Lee and right-hander Joseph Montalvo from the Rangers for left-hander Andrew Chafin on July 30, 2024.
Lee made his MLB debut with the Tigers in 2025. He made 32 appearances for Detroit, posting a 4.10 ERA with 36 strikeouts and nine walks over 37 2/3 innings.
Last offseason, the Tigers traded Lee to the Blue Jays for left-hander Johan Simon.
Lee spent most of the 2026 season at Triple-A Buffalo. In eight appearances with Toronto, Lee recorded a 6.52 ERA with five strikeouts and eight walks over 9 2/3 innings.
In his minor-league career, Lee has recorded a 3.69 ERA with 322 strikeouts and 91 walks over 258 1/3 innings.
Lee relies on four pitches:
High-80s sinker (36.3%)
Low-80s sweeper (36.3%)
Low-90s four-seamer (17.8%)
Mid-80s changeup (9.6%)
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays’ 2026 Season
After winning the 2025 AL Pennant, the Blue Jays entered the 2026 season with high hopes.
Toronto’s season didn’t go as many thought it would, as the club finished last in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Quickly Send 28-Year-Old Pitcher to Colorado Rockies