The Toronto Blue Jays met with Tarik Skubal earlier this week in the hopes of convincing the free-agent left-handed pitching superstar that he should come play for them.

The week is just about over, and Skubal hasn’t made his decision yet. Most expectations are that he’ll sign by the end of November, before the lockout hits.

That still gives Skubal 10 days or so to make a choice.

In the meantime, reports will likely trickle out about what Skubal might be thinking or where he could be heading — and a new one emerged Friday afternoon that brings some intrigue.

MLB analyst Jim Duquette has reported that he knows what the Mets have offered Skubal. And with that in mind, the Blue Jays may begin to have at least some idea of what it would cost to win this free agent battle.

Tarik Skubal Free Agent Cost

Duquette reported Friday afternoon that the Mets have offered Skubal a nine-year contract worth “almost” $400 million.

That would set every pitcher salary record that there is.

If the deal worked out to exactly $400 million over nine years, that’d be $44.4 million per year.

That’s a hefty price, but it’s not a surprise the Mets are willing to raise the bar quite high for Skubal. The question then becomes whether anyone will match it.

Will Blue Jays Sign Tarik Skubal?

It actually doesn’t feel like money will be the issue for the Blue Jays. They’ve been heavily involved on big-name free agents in recent years.

They missed out on both Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.

The Mets have posed the Blue Jays another challenge, though. Are they willing to match whatever the Mets will pay?

If Toronto goes up to the same dollar figure, then it’s out of their hands. At some point, Skubal will simply have to decide which team he wants to pitch for. He’s getting generational money regardless.

The Blue Jays better hope their pitch to Skubal was convincing.