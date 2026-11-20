The Toronto Blue Jays should be looking to upgrade several areas on their roster this offseason.

There is no question that Toronto needs to, as they had a very disappointing 2026 season. Thus, Toronto is a big team to watch during this offseason.

Now, with moves around MLB picking up, a former Blue Jays catcher has signed with an AL West team.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Signs With AL West Team

A former Blue Jays catcher is sticking in the AL West.

This is because former Blue Jays catcher Brian Serven has signed a minor league contract with the Athletics.

“Athletics signed free agent C Brian Serven to a minor league contract,” MLB.com reported.

Serven signing back with the Athletics comes roughly two weeks after he elected free agency. Now, he will once again be a solid depth option for the A’s after signing this minor league deal.

Serven spent this past season with the A’s, where he posted five home runs, 14 RBI, and a .175 batting average in 29 games.

Serven also had nine home runs, 46 RBI, and a .308 batting average in 61 games for Triple-A Las Vegas in 2026.

Serven’s Tenure With the Blue Jays

Serven spent the 2024 season with the Blue Jays.

In 28 games with Toronto that campaign, Serven posted zero home runs, three RBI, and a .159 batting average.

Serven also played in 40 games with Triple-A Buffalo during the 2024 campaign. In 40 games with the Triple-A club, he posted three home runs, 15 RBI, and a .265 batting average.

This would be Serven’s only season with Toronto, as he signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers the following offseason.