The Toronto Blue Jays are “closing in on a deal” with former New York Yankees star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., according to FanSided’s Robert Murray.

“BREAKING: Jazz Chisholm is closing in on a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays,” Murray wrote on X.

Former New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Signing With Toronto Blue Jays

Chisholm joins the Blue Jays after two and a half seasons with the Yankees.

He primarily played second base with New York but also logged innings at third base. He also also played shortstop and outfield in the past.

Chisholm is coming off a rough year by his standards, hitting .231/.312/.399 (98 wRC+). However, he was still a great defender and baserunner, giving him a strong 3.5 fWAR season.

Chisholm had a career-worst -6 Defensive Runs Saved this year, but had a career-best +13 Outs Above Average.

More to come.