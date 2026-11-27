ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Former New York Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Signing With Toronto Blue Jays
Chisholm joins the Blue Jays after two and a half seasons with the Yankees.
He primarily played second base with New York but also logged innings at third base. He also also played shortstop and outfield in the past.
Chisholm is coming off a rough year by his standards, hitting .231/.312/.399 (98 wRC+). However, he was still a great defender and baserunner, giving him a strong 3.5 fWAR season.
Chisholm had a career-worst -6 Defensive Runs Saved this year, but had a career-best +13 Outs Above Average.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Signing Ex-Yankees Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.