The Toronto Blue Jays have plenty of questions for their 2027 season, but one big one surrounds Jose Berrios.

After Berrios didn’t pitch at all in 2026, he exercised his player option in his contract — a logical move — and is now a huge question mark.

The Blue Jays will be paying Berrios plenty of money, but that doesn’t guarantee they use him.

Berrios once was a high-potential pitcher, but he settled in as a decent contributor during his career before his recent injury troubles.

It’s just hard to know where Toronto goes from here with Berrios, though. What can his role be going forward?

The Blue Jays can’t really plan for Berrios to be in their starting rotation, so then what?

The odd part is that Berrios is now involved in two trade rumors on social media, both of which have caught some fan attention but both of which are probably fake.

Jose Berrios Trade Rumors

Blue Jays social media is on a weird kick at the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

One account shared a “breaking news” trade report claiming that the Blue Jays were going to trade Nathan Lukes and Jose Berrios to the Padres for Jake Cronenworth, Wandy Peralta and David Morgan.

Another account said the Blue Jays were going to make a trade with the Diamondbacks including Berrios, Ernie Clement, Josh Smith and cash for Ketel Marte from the Diamondbacks.

Neither comes from a notable reporter or anything like that, but they’ve both gotten a lot of attention.

Once in a while, trade news seems to break from odd places, but clearly at least one of these isn’t real, because Berrios can’t end up two different places.

Aside from that, why would another team want Berrios with so much unknown surrounding him?

Jose Berrios Reminder

If anything, these viral social media trade posts — even if they’re fake — serve as a reminder that Berrios is coming back.

The Blue Jays will have to come up with a plan for Berrios, even if it’s a relatively lowkey one.

Berrios is under contract with Toronto, on a salary that other teams probably have no interest in. It’ll be up to Berrios to prove he still has value to the Blue Jays.