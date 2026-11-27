The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a very disappointing season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had been coming off a year (2025) where they had reached Game 7 of the World Series.

Former Blue Jays Superstar Is Still A Free Agent

Over the offseason, a former Blue Jays star became a free agent.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Robbie Ray elected free agency.”

As of November 27, Ray still remains available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Ray had started out the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants.

However, he was traded to the San Diego Padres during the middle of the season.

The 35-year-old finished the year going 13-8 with a 3.59 ERA in 31 starts.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “San Francisco Giants traded LHP Robbie Ray to San Diego Padres for RHP Miguel Mendez and SS Joniel Hernandez.”

Looking At Ray’s Time In Toronto

Ray spent part of two seasons with the Blue Jays (2020-21).

During the 2021 season, he won the American League Cy Young Award when he went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA in 32 starts.

After that year, Ray signed a deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Looking At Ray’s Other Stops

Ray was picked in the 12th round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers.

Over 13 seasons, Ray has made two All-Star Games.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the 2027 season, as many teams could use a veteran starter.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are coming off a season where they finished at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83.