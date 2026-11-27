ESPN’s MLB insider, Jeff Passan, brings a lot of value to the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” — including his ability to break news.

Passan has a bevy of sources that allow him to know what’s happening in MLB before it actually happens, or certainly before it’s announced.

That means that each offseason, Passan usually fires off a handful of posts on X (formerly Twitter) before any other insiders with the news of a given transaction.

He didn’t do that a year ago when the Toronto Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease, though.

It was a huge signing. The Blue Jays landed Cease on a seven-year contract for $210 million. Cease went on to be the runner-up for the AL Cy Young.

Passan didn’t break the news, though. He was busy.

Jeff Passan Missed Dylan Cease Signing

Passan told this story of the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday as part of a new podcast appearance with former MLB pitcher Trevor May.

Passan relayed how logistics, and his desire to do the turkey himself, caused a problem.

“So we don’t have room when my family visits,” Passan told May. “My sister is off at, like, an Airbnb down the road, and I usually cook on Thanksgiving. And I took pride. I spatchcocked a turkey. I had a whole oven to myself, and I got a text that Dylan Cease is signing. And I’m like, (gosh darn it), do I chase Dylan Cease here, or do I make sure I get the perfect turkey?’ I tried to balance the two things, and I wound up losing the Dylan Cease scoop. And I don’t think it was because of my turkey, but I’m still going to have bad feelings about Thanksgiving. Dylan Cease is a lovely person, but just in the back of my head now, I’m like, ‘That’s the f—er who signed on Thanksgiving.’”

Should Cease have not signed on Thanksgiving?

“It is not inconsiderate at all,” Passan said. “Dylan Cease getting $200+ million, like, good for him. All of this is very tongue-in-cheek, sort of, but I do take my cooking really seriously.”

There weren’t any huge MLB signings this year on Thanksgiving, so hopefully Passan’s turkey turned out just right.

Dylan Cease Worked Out

While the Blue Jays didn’t have the season they wanted, they’ve got to be thankful for Cease.

He took the ball each time through the rotation and was usually dominant.

He’s got six more years left on his deal, but year one was definitely worth it for Toronto.