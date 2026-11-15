Insider Reveals Latest Free-Agent Target on Blue Jays’ Radar

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t just reportedly focusing on improving their offense for next season. Toronto is also in on the starting pitching market, and there’s a new name that the Blue Jays have on their radar in free agency.

On Nov. 15, MLB insider Jim Bowden reported that the Blue Jays are among several teams interested in Milwaukee Brewers free agent Dustin May. The 29-year-old righty decided to hit the market after he declined his $20 million mutual option for 2027.

“The market for Dustin May is blowing up right now with the Cubs, Nationals, Orioles, Giants, Reds, Guardians, Marlins, White Sox and Blue Jays all in play right now!!!” Bowden wrote on X.

May was 7-9 with an ERA of 4.70 and 144 strikeouts in 31 appearances in 2026, per StatMuse. Moreover, the veteran pitcher was traded midseason from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Milwaukee Brewers, where he won a World Series.

In his short time with Milwaukee, May had a record of 2-2 with an ERA of 5.65 and 38 strikeouts in 10 appearances, per StatMuse. Despite his production, teams might see May as a key depth piece for their pitching staff and someone with championship experience.

Blue Jays Receive Strong Message Regarding Seiya Suzuki

While the Blue Jays look to be serious players in free agency and are testing the waters on players that could improve their team, Toronto received a strong take regarding what free agent needs to be the No. 1 guy that they need to sign.

On Nov. 14, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported, citing a source, that Chicago Cubs free agent Seiya Suzuki is a player that the Blue Jays quite like. Maddy Dickens of Toronto Blue Jays on SI believes that Toronto needs to go all in on Suzuki and make him their No. 1 free agent target.

“Suzuki would basically step into the role that [George] Springer filled so gracefully over the last few years as an option in the outfield and as the designated hitter,” Dickens wrote in a Nov. 14 article. “He would immediately bolster the team. Atkins has to make this one happen.”

Suzuki batted .270 with 147 hits, 26 homers, 86 RBIs, and 96 runs scored in 143 games for the Cubs this past 2026 season, per StatMuse.

Toronto Handed Blunt Jazz Chisholm Jr. Verdict

Aside from May and Suzuki, Toronto has its eyes on another free agent to improve its offense. Sportsnet reported on Nov. 12 that Toronto met with the representatives of New York Yankees free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr.

On the Nov. 13 edition of “Blue Bird Territory,” former Blue Jays pitcher Ricky Romero shared his thoughts on whether Chisholm would be a fit in Toronto.

“He’s got a personality, and he probably rubs teammates the wrong way,” Romero said. “I’m sure you’ve seen the reports about Aaron Judge saying something to him during the season about cutting certain stuff off. There are the stories about him and Miguel Rojas. There’s all this stuff about him rubbing teammates the wrong way.

“But when push comes to shove, and you look at the numbers, they’re pretty good numbers. He is pretty good at what he does. Sometimes those big personality guys, though, you kind of have to let them be.

“At the same time, I think everyone has to be pulling from the same rope if you’re going to join the squad that was in the World Series two seasons ago. I think there’s one common goal… And if the Blue Jays are showing interest, again, this is another guy who’s a quality bat. He can play defense.”