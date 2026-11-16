Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher in Big Move

The Toronto Blue Jays are a team to watch very closely in the free agent market this offseason.

It is clear that the Blue Jays should be looking to strengthen their roster in a major way. They struggled immensely this past season and have multiple roster needs to address because of it.

One clear area that the Blue Jays should focus on improving is their starting rotation. They would benefit by adding at least one impactful starting pitcher to their roster this offseason. This is especially so when noting that they want to bounce back in 2027.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Blue Jays are being predicted to sign one of this year’s top free agent pitchers.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign All-Star Pitcher

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer predicted that the Blue Jays will sign star pitcher Trevor Rogers to a five-year, $125 million contract in free agency this offseason.

“Since the Blue Jays have yet to be firmly connected to Rogers, this is going out on a bit of a limb,” Rymer wrote. “What we do know, however, is that they need starting pitching and have been poking around the top pitchers on the market. As noted earlier, that includes Michael King. It also includes Tarik Skubal, according to Mitch Bannon and Will Sammon of The Athletic. Rogers represents an obvious pivot if the Blue Jays can’t land either of them, especially given that he has plenty of experience with their AL East foes.”

Seeing the Blue Jays being predicted to sign Rogers is understandable. They need pitching help, and he is one of the best options available. Thus, it would make a lot of sense if Toronto tried to sign Rogers this offseason.

If signed, Rogers could slot nicely in the front half of the Blue Jays’ rotation. Due to this, Toronto could be a team to keep an eye on in the sweepstakes this offseason.

Taking a Look at Rogers

Rogers spent the 2026 season with the Baltimore Orioles.

In 30 games this season with the Orioles, Rogers had a 10-11 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 157 strikeouts. However, it is important to note that he had a solid finish to the season. This is because he had a 2.53 ERA in five starts in September.

Rogers was also dominant for the Orioles during the 2025 season. Although he was limited to only 18 starts, he had a 9-3 record and a very good 1.81 ERA. With a recent season like this, it would make a lot of sense if Toronto took a gamble on him.

It will be intriguing to see if Toronto can end up landing Rogers this offseason from here. The fit looks very good on paper.