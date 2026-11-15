Hi, Subscriber

Future Hall Of Famer Is Quietly Still A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with huge expectations.

Just one year prior, they had reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That said, the Blue Jays missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Future Hall Of Famer Is Still A Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game four of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 16, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Max Scherzer is coming off his second season pitching for the Blue Jays.

He went 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts.

Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Max Scherzer elected free agency.”

GettyMax Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays celerbates with his family after winning against the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

As of Sunday, Scherzer remains unsigned.

At 42, he could still be a good addition to plenty of teams due to his expierence.

Looking At Scherzer

GettyMax Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after their team beat the Cincinnati Reds in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of all time.

He was the 11th pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner spent the first two years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (before five seasons with the Detroit Tigers).

GettyThe 2016 National League Cy Young Award is presented to Max Scherzer #32 of the Washington Nationals before the start of the Opening Day game against the Miami Marlins on April 3, 2017 at Nationals Park in Washington, DC.

Scherzer then had the longest run of his MLB career (part of seven seasons) with the Washington Nationals.

In 2019, he helped them win the World Series title.

After Washington, Scherzer had stops with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers (before Toronto).

He won another title with the Rangers in 2023.

GettyMax Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout late in a game against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field on July 02, 2022 in New York City. 

Scherzer has 225 career wins.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the year at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83 in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Future Hall Of Famer Is Quietly Still A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Blue Jays News

More Heavy on Blue Jays News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x