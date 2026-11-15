Future Hall Of Famer Is Quietly Still A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with huge expectations.
Just one year prior, they had reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That said, the Blue Jays missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.
Future Hall Of Famer Is Still A Blue Jays Free Agent
Max Scherzer is coming off his second season pitching for the Blue Jays.
He went 4-9 with a 5.74 ERA in 18 starts.
Over the offseason, the future Hall of Famer became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Max Scherzer elected free agency.”
As of Sunday, Scherzer remains unsigned.
At 42, he could still be a good addition to plenty of teams due to his expierence.
Looking At Scherzer
Scherzer is one of the best pitchers of all time.
He was the 11th pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner spent the first two years of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (before five seasons with the Detroit Tigers).
Scherzer then had the longest run of his MLB career (part of seven seasons) with the Washington Nationals.
In 2019, he helped them win the World Series title.
After Washington, Scherzer had stops with the New York Mets and Texas Rangers (before Toronto).
He won another title with the Rangers in 2023.
Scherzer has 225 career wins.
Looking At The Blue Jays
The Blue Jays finished the year at the bottom of the American League East.
They went 79-83 in 162 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Toronto Blue Jays came into the 2026 season with huge expectations.Just one year prior, they had reached Game 7 of the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.That said, the Blue Jays missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.Future Hall Of Famer Is Still A Blue Jays Free AgentMax Scherzer is coming off his […]
Future Hall Of Famer Is Quietly Still A Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent