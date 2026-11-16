Blue Jays Risk Charles McAdoo Trade Mistake

Charles McAdoo is one of the most intriguing players in the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization.

A versatile defensive player who brings both power and speed to the batting lineup, it feels like an optimized McAdoo could be a key contributor for years to come at the Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are in a tricky spot, though, as they try to rebound in a hurry. They were in Game 7 of the World Series in 2025. They missed the playoffs entirely in 2026.

That can lead to rushed decisions — like potentially trading McAdoo.

Blue Jays Charles McAdoo Trade Rumor

In a new article on MLB.com, Mark Feinsand names one trade candidate for every team in the league.

For the Blue Jays, he names McAdoo.

“The Blue Jays have enough high-end prospects to get a deal done on the trade market, but if another team wants a now piece, the 24-year-old McAdoo or 23-year-old utility man Sean Keys could immediately go from the fringes of Toronto’s 40-man roster to the starting lineup for a rebuilding team,” Feinsand writes.

It’s fair to wonder if McAdoo has an immediate spot in Toronto’s lineup, given that he’s mostly a first baseman and third baseman and those spots are occupied by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kazuma Okamoto.

But the language Feinsand uses already points out the risk here — he calls McAdoo a “now piece.” McAdoo might be ready to show growth in the major leagues right now.

Charles McAdoo Trade Risk

McAdoo has legitimate star potential. Maybe he’ll never reach it, but there’s risk in trading him away.

In his first 97 MLB at bats, he had a .694 OPS with three homers and two steals — not bad considering there was one brutally cold stretch in there.

In 89 games at Triple-A Buffalo in 2026, McAdoo blasted 16 home runs and stole 12 bases.

He measures out well both in the raw power and foot speed departments, and if he can find a defensive home — or even serve as a super-utility man — that has great value.

McAdoo may not be a sure thing for Toronto in 2027. That doesn’t mean he should be a trade chip, though.