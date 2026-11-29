The Toronto Blue Jays were finalists for second baseman Luis Arraez, who signed with the New York Yankees in free agency.

On Sunday, the Yankees inked Arraez to a three-year, $45 million deal to come to New York. But before he signed with the Yankees, Arraez was in talks with Toronto, who were the finalists for his services alongside the Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies, the team he played for to finish last season following a trade from the San Francisco Giants.

Blue Jays Were Talking to Luis Arraez

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Blue Jays were finalists for Arraez’s free-agent services.

“The three other finalists for Luis Arraez were the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers. The Yankees, who had been negotiating with the EVOLV agency for reliever Adrian Morejon before he signed with Toronto, made the simple pivot to Arraez,” Nightengale wrote on X.

Blue Jays Signed Jazz Chisholm Jr. Instead of Luis Arraez

Had the Blue Jays signed Arraez, then he would have been their second baseman next year.

Instead, Toronto signed Jazz Chisholm Jr. to a one-year deal with an option for a second year. Ironically, Chisholm was on the Yankees last year, who replaced him with Arraez in essentially a one-for-one swap with New York.

The Blue Jays were looking for an upgrade at second base in free agency following a down year by Ernie Clement, whose numbers fell off a cliff after starting the All-Star game. The team knew that they needed an upgrade at second base, and so they were in on both Arraez and Chisholm. But in the end, Toronto ended up going with Chisholm, leaving the Yankees to ink Arraez.

As Nightengale noted, the Blue Jays signed reliever Adrian Morejon to a monster five-year, $115 million deal to come north of the border. The Yankees were the other finalists for Morejon’s services, but ultimately, the southpaw fireballer chose to come to Toronto instead.

The Blue Jays are likely not done just yet, though, as the team still has a pressing need to sign a power-hitting outfielder in free agency.