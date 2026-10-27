Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Announced Retirement After 10 MLB Seasons

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chad Green recently confirmed his retirement in an interview with Randy Olson of AreaSports.net.

“I officially just called it quits in April, early April,” Green said. “I was still throwing and stuff once I got designated last year. I was still kind of working out and throwing and getting ready just in case an offer was worth it and something that I could leave and go do. But nothing really materialized… I really only called it quits in April.”

Former Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green Confirms Retirement

Green, 35, pitched 10 seasons in Major League Baseball.

The right-hander played for the New York Yankees and Blue Jays.

Looking at Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Chad Green’s MLB Career

The Blue Jays selected Green in the 37th round of the 2010 MLB Draft out of high school.

Green declined to sign with Toronto and decided to play at the University of Louisville.

The Detroit Tigers selected Green in the 11th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of college.

After the 2015 season, the Tigers traded Green and right-hander Luis Cessa to the Yankees for left-hander Justin Wilson.

Green made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2016.

He played for New York through the 2022 season.

After the 2022 season, Green signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Blue Jays.

He had an option for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, allowing him to pitch for Toronto in 2025.

Green made just 12 appearances with Toronto in 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023.

He had a strong 2024 season with Toronto, posting a 3.21 ERA over 53 1/3 innings.

The right-hander posted a poor 5.56 ERA over 43 2/3 innings in 2025. He didn’t pitch for the Blue Jays in the 2025 playoffs.

Over his 10-year MLB career, Green posted a 3.43 ERA with 591 strikeouts in 492 2/3 innings.

In 19 career postseason appearances, Green posted a 3.95 ERA over 27 1/3 innings while striking out 28.

According to Spotrac, Green made $31,709,778 in his career.