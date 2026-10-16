Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers shockingly had their season come to an end when they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

They lost the final game by a score of 6-4 (at home) in Los Angeles.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

With their season now over, it’s worth noting that a former Toronto Blue Jays star will become a free agent this winter.

Eric Lauer will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Lauer had been traded to the Dodgers (via the Blue Jays) during the middle of the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 8-7 with a 5.23 ERA in 22 games (18 starts).

That said, Lauer got hurt during the middle of the year (and has not pitched since September 1).

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “Was ineligible to be activated from the IL before the end of the season and is set to become a free agent.”

Looking At Lauer’s Time In Toronto

Lauer spent part of two seasons in Toronto.

Despite struggling in 2026 (before the trade), he had been coming off an impressive 2025 season.

In addition to making the World Series that year, Lauer went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 games (15 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on May 17): “Toronto Blue Jays traded LHP Eric Lauer to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.”

Looking At His Other Stops

Lauer was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Lauer had a four-year run with the Milwaukee Brewers.

His best season was with Toronto.

There is no question that the 31-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.