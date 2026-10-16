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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Starting pitcher Eric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays wipes his face after loading the bases with Los Angeles Dodgers players during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers shockingly had their season come to an end when they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

They lost the final game by a score of 6-4 (at home) in Los Angeles.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettyEric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

With their season now over, it’s worth noting that a former Toronto Blue Jays star will become a free agent this winter.

Eric Lauer will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

GettyStarting pitcher Eric Lauer #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is removed by manager Dave Roberts #30 during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Lauer had been traded to the Dodgers (via the Blue Jays) during the middle of the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 8-7 with a 5.23 ERA in 22 games (18 starts).

That said, Lauer got hurt during the middle of the year (and has not pitched since September 1).

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “Was ineligible to be activated from the IL before the end of the season and is set to become a free agent.”

Looking At Lauer’s Time In Toronto

GettyRelief pitcher Eric Lauer #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 11, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Lauer spent part of two seasons in Toronto.

Despite struggling in 2026 (before the trade), he had been coming off an impressive 2025 season.

In addition to making the World Series that year, Lauer went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 28 games (15 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on May 17): “Toronto Blue Jays traded LHP Eric Lauer to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.”

Looking At His Other Stops

GettyEric Lauer #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on September 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lauer was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the San Diego Padres.

Following San Diego, Lauer had a four-year run with the Milwaukee Brewers.

His best season was with Toronto.

There is no question that the 31-year-old will be an intriguing free agent this winter.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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