The 2026 World Series is almost here.

The Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.

The Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.

Before the Fall Classic, the Toronto Blue Jays quietly announced the signing of an 18-year-old.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Before World Series

The Blue Jays signed 18-year-old outfielder Sebastian Enriquez to a minor-league contract on Thursday, according to MiLB.com.

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent OF Sebastian Enriquez to a minor league contract.”

Looking at Outfielder Sebastian Enriquez

Enriquez played for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League this year.

The team is based in Mexico City.

The young outfielder went 2-for-10 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and two strikeouts over 21 games this year.

Enriquez recorded 28 innings in center field and one inning in left field this year.

Enriquez was born on Feb. 15, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.

He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. He bats and throws right-handed.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Toronto trailed the first-place Rays by 19 games.

The Blue Jays appeared to be out of the postseason race midseason, as the club traded key players Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman.

However, the club remained in the playoff race until the final Wednesday of the regular season.