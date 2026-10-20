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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The 2026 World Series is almost here.
The
Tampa Bay Rays will represent the American League.
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after wining the ALCS MVP after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The
Milwaukee Brewers will represent the National League.
Before the Fall Classic, the
Toronto Blue Jays quietly announced the signing of an 18-year-old. Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Before World Series
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JANUARY 6: Kazuma Okamoto (not pictured) #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced during a press conference alongside Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on January 6, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays signed 18-year-old outfielder Sebastian Enriquez to a minor-league contract on Thursday,
according to MiLB.com.
“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent OF Sebastian Enriquez to a minor league contract.”
Looking at Outfielder Sebastian Enriquez
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: A detailed view of Toronto Blue Jays hats and gloves before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Enriquez played for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League this year.
The team is based in Mexico City.
GettyTORONTO, ONTARIO – MARCH 27: A detail view of the knit cap giveaway prior to the Opening Day game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays on Opening Day at Rogers Centre on March 27, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The young outfielder went 2-for-10 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and two strikeouts over 21 games this year.
Enriquez recorded 28 innings in center field and one inning in left field this year.
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 20: A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the dugout at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 20, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Enriquez was born on Feb. 15, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.
He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. He bats and throws right-handed.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
Toronto trailed the first-place Rays by 19 games.
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays appeared to be out of the postseason race midseason, as the club traded key players
Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman.
However, the club remained in the playoff race until the final Wednesday of the regular season.
Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. Jackson Kruse More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Before World Series