Toronto Blue Jays Sign Young Outfielder Before World Series

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 04: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media ahead of game one of the Division Series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Before the Fall Classic, the Toronto Blue Jays quietly announced the signing of an 18-year-old.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of 18-Year-Old Before World Series
The Blue Jays signed 18-year-old outfielder Sebastian Enriquez to a minor-league contract on Thursday, according to MiLB.com.
“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent OF Sebastian Enriquez to a minor league contract.”
Looking at Outfielder Sebastian Enriquez
Enriquez played for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League this year.
The team is based in Mexico City.
The young outfielder went 2-for-10 with a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and two strikeouts over 21 games this year.
Enriquez recorded 28 innings in center field and one inning in left field this year.
Enriquez was born on Feb. 15, 2008, in Phoenix, Arizona.
He is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. He bats and throws right-handed.
Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.
Toronto trailed the first-place Rays by 19 games.
The Blue Jays appeared to be out of the postseason race midseason, as the club traded key players Daulton Varsho and Kevin Gausman.
However, the club remained in the playoff race until the final Wednesday of the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Toronto Blue Jays Sign Young Outfielder Before World Series