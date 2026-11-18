The Toronto Blue Jays could be the proud new owners of a brand-new, shiny Tarik Skubal.

At least, if a new report is to be believed, the Blue Jays could be frontrunners for the southpaw’s services. In fact, multiple MLB insiders are pointing to the Blue Jays as one of two teams to keep an eye on with Skubal.

Baseball fans have already been gifted a Maikel Garcia trade between the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners, but they might also see a Skubal signing in the very near future.

There is no question that Skubal is the belle of the ball in terms of this year’s free agency class. He is the kind of pitcher that changes the dynamic of a game, and with the right coaching, he could potentially hit another level.

The latest report from MLB insider Jim Bowden reveals how the Blue Jays meeting with the southpaw went.

“They had a really good meeting yesterday with Tarik Skubal and Scott Boras, which is positive,” Bowden said on the JD Bunkis podcast. “I think the Blue Jays are once again a legitimate contender to get the top free agent…They would really love to team him with Dylan Cease at the top of the Blue Jays rotation and we’ll see how this thing plays out.”

“It’s going to come together pretty quickly. My understanding is that the Boras Corporation wants to get this deal done before December 1st. I’m being told the meeting went really well yesterday.”

Skubal is a 29-year-old ace who recorded 186 strikeouts and 12 wins in 26 starts, along with a 2.72 ERA.

Looking At the Latest on Tarik Skubal

This report comes out after Buster Olney came out with his own nugget of information earlier on Wednesday morning.

“The expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations: in the end, the bidding will pit the Mets vs the Blue Jays,” Olney wrote on November 18, 2026.

If this report is to be believed, then the Mets and Blue Jays are the frontrunners to land the prized free agent. With that in mind, another report came out from Mitch Bannon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Skubal.

This report focuses on how last year’s pursuit of Kyle Tucker helps frame their interest in Skubal.

“The Jays’ interest in Skubal, to this point, has been characterized as due diligence,” they wrote in their report. That’s how many team and league sources framed Toronto’s early interest in Tucker last year, too, before the team’s interest intensified. The Jays ended up sending players on golfing trips with Tucker and offered the outfielder well over $300 million.”

To date, Skubal has had meetings with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Blue Jays. He is scheduled to meet next with the San Diego Padres.

Tarik Skubal Contract Predictions

As of right now, Skubal is expected to earn a truck-load of money.

Bowden characterizes Skubal’s next deal as “between $350 and $500 million.” It’s not a stretch to expect that once the dust settles, Skubal will be the highest paid pitcher in all of baseball.

If that is truly what he goes for, it will be a big pay raise from his one-year, $32 million arbitration-settled contract he is coming off.

Spotrac has his market value at seven years, $276 million.

Other Free Agents & Trade Candidates of Interest to the Toronto Blue Jays

As far as who else the Blue Jays could look to add via free agency or trade, Bowden dropped several names for fans to ponder.

“They aren’t just all-in on Skubal and that’s it. They are everywhere,” Bowden revealed. “They are connected with Seiya Suzuki and Teruaki Sato, they have had discussions with Brandon Lowe’s people, and Jazz Chisholm’s people, they have had a trade discussion with Arizona regarding Ketel Marte.”

Seeing this kind of due dilligence should excite Blue Jays fans, and fill them with the hope of bouncing back from an awful 2026 campaign.

That, and they could have a brand-new, shiny Skubal to boot.