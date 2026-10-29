New York Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties with Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees have several decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and look no further than the decision of Giancarlo Stanton’s roster spot.

Yankees fans may be fed up with Stanton over his growing number of injuries over the past few seasons, and in a recent piece for FanSided.com, the Yankees are being urged to cut ties with Stanton altogether. He’s in the final year of his contract, and if New York isn’t banking on him playing 50+ games (which feels unlikely anyway), it makes a lot of sense for Brian Cashman to make the tough decision to cut ties with the 36-year-old slugger.

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Yankees Predicted to Part Ways with Stanton….

FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline quickly proposed a series of league-altering moves that could transpire this offseason, and one of them is the Yankees cutting ties with Giancarlo Stanton:

“With a healthier roster next season, the New York Yankees will need DH reps for Aaron Judge as an act of preservation. Plus Luis García Jr., Ben Rice and perhaps a returning Paul Goldschmidt can all share a slice of the DH pie, depending on the matchup. So what happens with Giancarlo Stanton? He made his long-awaited return as a pinch hitter in October. Given his recent track record of lower leg ailments, it would be unwise for New York to commit to an everyday spot in the lineup. Perhaps even a roster spot is a waste, considering the fact that Stanton cannot run or field.”

Stanton is owed $15 million in the last year of his $300+ million deal, but as noted, if the Yankees don’t count on him playing more than 50 games, what’s the reason to pay him that cash?

New York could also try to trade Stanton, but that could be an even harder task, given his lower-body issues.

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Taking a Quick Look at Giancarlo Stanton with the Yankees

The New York Yankees decided to add Giancarlo Stanton before the 2018 season.

The 5X All-Star has been named to the All-Star team with the Yankees just one time in his tenure.

Across 764 games played in the Bronx, Stanton has clubbed 189 home runs, 111 doubles, and holds an OPS+ of 123 while playing in Pinstripes.

His Yankees tenure hasn’t been exactly what the organization has hoped for, but there’s no doubting Stanton’s ability to hit when healthy.

New York Yankees fans, what would you do with Giancarlo Stanton if you were GM Brian Cashman??