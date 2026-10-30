Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade for Nationals’ 2X All-Star

Expect the Toronto Blue Jays to make big moves this offseason after a disappointing 2026 campaign led to them missing the playoffs just a year after winning the AL Pennant.

Among many things, the Blue Jays really lacked power up the middle of the infield.

That is an area that Toronto could be very aggressive in acquiring during the MLB offseason, and one potential target could be Nationals’ All-Star infielder CJ Abrams.

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Blue Jays Recently Urged to Trade for CJ Abrams

In a recent predictions piece by FanSided.com’s Chris Landers, the Blue Jays are being urged to trade for CJ Abrams:

“The Jays could be right back in the mix for an AL pennant in 2027, provided they add at least one impact bat this offseason. Seiya Suzuki would be an ideal fit, but why not swing a trade for Abrams as well if the Nationals are open to it? He could easily slide over to second base, where his glove would hopefully play up and allow Ernie Clement to move back into the super utility role for which he’s best suited.”

CJ Abrams is certainly an impact bat, as he clubbed 33 home runs in 2026 with an OPS+ of 127. Abrams was also named to the All-Star team for the second time in his young career.

IF Toronto did decide to make a run at CJ Abrams, it would likely cost a healthy amount of prospect capital, but there’s no doubting he would be a very impactful addition to the Blue Jays infield.

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Looking at CJ Abrams’ Trade Candidacy

Whether or not the Nationals actually decide to trade CJ Abrams, the 26-year-old shortstop is going to continue to be the subject of trade rumors, especially for teams like the Blue Jays that need power added to their lineup from the left side.

Abrams has a sweet lefty swing, but the one knock on his level of play is that he’s not a great defender, which means any team that trades for him would likely need to move him to 2B.

Either way, as Landers added, Toronto needs to make a move for an impact bat, and this could be the perfect opportunity.

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