6-Year Atlanta Braves Pitcher Makes Sudden Decision About MLB Future

That’s a wrap on the 2026 MLB season, as the Milwaukee Brewers came out on top in the Fall Classic to capture their first-ever World Series title.

Now that the season is officially over, the MLB offseason is now here, which means there’s a new crop of free agents who will be eligible to sign with any of the 30 clubs across the league.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at former Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb, who is now a free agent and spent six seasons with the Braves to start his career. Newcomb is fresh off a very successful 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox, which should net him a solid contract.

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Taking a Quick Look at Sean Newcomb As a Braves Pitcher

In all honesty, the Atlanta Braves should look to sign Sean Newcomb on a 2-3-year deal this offseason if the price is right.

As a Braves pitcher, Newcomb had some up-and-down years, but overall, he logged an ERA of 4.25 over 144 games pitched and 383 total innings.

Atlanta used him as a starter in some instances, and since his departure from the organization in 2022, he’s been used primarily as a relief option.

Newcomb made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2017 and spent parts of six years with the organization until he was moved to the Chicago Cubs in 2022.

Perhaps his best season with the Braves came in 2018, when he logged an ERA of 3.90 over 30 starts (164 IP).

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